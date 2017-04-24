Bihar police book 2-year-old boy for molestation, leave him traumatised

A two-year-old Dalit boy in Bihar’s East Champaran district has been booked by the police for molestation after a 35-year-old woman complained about him.

The minor boy is a resident of Bela Baiju village in Patahi police station area of the district and has been receiving threats for the last one month from a police inspector to surrender.

The woman who has registered an FIR has accused the toddler of molestation and stealing a gold chain. It has been registered under Immoral Trafficking Act and section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC.

“The mere sight of policemen evokes fear in my son. The panic-stricken boy has been spending sleepless nights for over a month," the boy’s father told Hindustan Times.

The case has more to it than it meets the eye. According to the child's father, the woman has filed an FIR to save her husband, who was earlier booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 379 of IPC and SC/ST Atrocities Act for an incident in which his father sustained serious head injuries.

The father says that the woman has filed the case after she weas instigated by village head Sunil Kumar, who is an accused in the case along with her husband. He also said that the police is putting pressure on him to withdraw the case and instead of taking action against the culprits, the police have falsely implicated his two-year-old son in the molestation case. The boy is under severe trauma.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Kumar said the matter had been brought to his notice and said that he would look into the matter and take necessary action.