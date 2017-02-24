Police bust outstation ganja worth Rs 9 lakh in Kashimira

The ganja haul found in the car

When the Kashimira police stopped an outstation Ford Fiesta near the Dahisar toll naka on Thursday evening, it was just a routine check. However, it turned into a huge drug bust as they discovered ganja worth R9 lakh in the back seat, which was being brought in from AP to be distributed in smaller pockets of the city.

Two beat marshals, Gangaram Hulaji and Sachin More, attached to the Kashimira police and patrolling near the Mira Road service road, spotted the car with the Andra Pradesh registration and stopped it. Even as Hulaji was questioning the driver and asked for its papers, the driver sped away, raising their suspicion. The officers then immediately alerted the cops at the Dahisar toll naka who barricaded the area, thus trapping the driver. As soon as the car halted, the officers approached it and took the keys out of the ignition. A quick check of the car led them to the three gunny bags in the backseat. A check of the boot led them to two more bags, cops said. Their total haul: 150 kgs of ganja.

A police official from Kashimira police said, "We have seized ganja amounting to Rs 9 and the car has also been seized by the police, adding to the value of the total seizure at Rs 14 lakh. We are now in the process of identifying the accused and also investigating the origin point of the drugs."