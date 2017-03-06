Police constable terrorist killed in Tral encounter

A police constable and a terrorist have been killed in an encounter between security forces and around five top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who were holed up in a house at Tral in south Kashmir



Smoke billows out of the house where the terrorists were holed up

Official sources said special forces of the Army were deployed to carry out a combing operation in the area. The gunfight broke out late Sunday evening after security forces cordoned off the house.



Constable Manzoor Ahmed Naik volunteered to plant explosives in the house. Pics/PTI

The J&K police constable has been identified as Mazoor Ahmed Naik, officials said. The body of a Pakistani terrorist has been recovered and search is on for others, they said.

Curfew has been clamped in this area, as protesters gathered near the encounter site. A CRPF jawan’s rifle was snatched by them, they said.

Constable went back

The 33-year-old policeman, Mazoor Ahmed Naik, who was soon to be a father, lost his life in his second attempt to flush out terrorists holed up in the house after miraculously escaping a volley of fire the first time round.

The braveheart crawled in the pitch dark and placed charges (explosives used for road construction) around the house, a senior officer recalled. He came under heavy fire but managed to escape, they said. The explosives though, brought down only half of the house.

Naik again volunteered to plant explosives to bring down what remained of the house. As he charged towards the house this time, he was hit by a volley of bullets. Naik planted the explosives on the remaining part of the house before breathing his last.