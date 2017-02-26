Police file status report against Arvind Kejriwal on 'PWD irregularities'



Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday submitted in court a status report about its probe into allegations of irregularities in PWD work against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Filed before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra, the Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) report sought more time to file a final report of the investigation.

The court is hearing a criminal complaint filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) Rahul Sharma and organisation secretary Awasthy seeking registration of FIR against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, the proprietor of a construction company, and an officer of the Public Works Department under various sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The complainants have alleged the three cheated and defrauded the government treasury to the tune of over Rs 10 crore in criminal connivance with P.K. Kathuria, who was posted then as an Executive Engineer in Delhi PWD.

The matter will next be heard on March 8.