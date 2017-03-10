Police finds two calves crammed inside a car in California

Cows found crammed inside a car in California. Pic/Facebook

California Highway Patrol received a very unusla call where someone reported seeing a cow trying to climb out of a small car parked alongside an interstate.

According to Daily Mail, officers discovered a calf trying to escape from a Honda Civic’s open trunk along a mountain pass in Southern California’s Riverside County.

What more that there was another calf crammed into the floor of the backseat and both hooves were tied.

Prima facie it looked like the driver of the car had run away and the vehicle was not reported stolen. The car is registered to an address in Tulare County, more than 250 miles away.

While the car has been taken as evidence, the calves will be cared for at a ranch while officials try to determine who owns them.