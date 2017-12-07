Police: 'Mastermind' of Mansarovar Park murder case was son, son-in-law

The son and son-in-law of a security guard, suspected to be the mastermind of a plan, allegedly slit his throat and killed an octogenarian woman and her three daughters after robbing them in the Mansarovar Park area here, police said today

The son and son-in-law of a security guard, suspected to be the mastermind of a plan, allegedly slit his throat and killed an octogenarian woman and her three daughters after robbing them in the Mansarovar Park area here, police said today. Seven people were involved in the alleged killing of the octogenarian woman and her daughters in their house in October, out of which five were today arrested. The killings were carried out with an intention to commit robbery and the mastermind of the plan was the security guard, who was killed by his son and son-in-law. Jewellery worth Rs 30-40 lakh was robbed while cash amounted to Rs 14 lakh, they said.



The bodies of Urmila Jindal (82), her daughters Sangeeta Gupta (56), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (38) and security guard Rakesh (42), were found with multiple stab wounds on the morning of October 7. Following the incident, a Crime Branch team under G Ramgopal Naik, deputy commissioner of police (crime) and Rajesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Crime, Eastern range) started working on various angles in the case.

The team explored the angle of property dispute, personal enmity and robbery, the police said. After analysing the injuries inflicted upon the victims and the post-mortem report, it was found that the accused were aware about where to inflict injuries so that a person dies instantly, Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (crime), said.

The son and the son-in-law of the security guard killed him thinking that he might spill the beans on the plan if questioned thoroughly by the police, they said. It was found that Vikas (26), the son-in-law of the guard, was working in the GTB hospital as a sweeper, the police said. He had worked in various departments of the hospital and had knowledge about the vital organs of the human body, Kumar said.

A close watch was kept on Vikas' movements and he was called for questioning yesterday, he said. After thorough interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the killings. He was arrested, following which the guard's son Anuj (25), and their associates Sunny (22) Vikash alias Vicky and Neeraj (37), were also arrested, Kumar said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rakesh was working as a security guard with the Jindal Family for 15 years and was well-acquainted with the fact that the family used to keep a huge amount of cash and jewellery in their house, the joint commissioner of police said. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in August, he had visited his village at Baghpat and shared his plan to commit a dacoity with Anuj and Vikas, he said.

Anuj discussed the plan with his two associates Neeraj and Deepak and also involved them in this plan. Vikas discussed the plan with his cousin Sunny, and friends Vicky and Nitin. On September 25, Vikas, along with Sunny and Anuj, came to the Mansarovar Park and met Rakesh and conducted a recee of the area. Later, all the members assembled in Baghpat and finalised their plan, Kumar said. They switched off their mobile phones so that the police could not detect their presence in the area after the crime. All of them reached near Shahdara traffic intersection on two auto rickshaws and proceeded towards the Jindal house at 1 am and met Rakesh and went to his guard room.

Rakesh went upstairs and called out his owners. Nupur opened the gate of the stairs and Rakesh informed her that his family had come to meet him. Nupur questioned about why his family had come at an odd hour and asked him to make them stay in his guard room. As soon as she turned her back, Vikas held Nupur from behind, gagged her mouth and dragged her inside the room and allegedly slit her throat with his knife, the official said.

The other six accused entered the house while Rakesh stood at the gate to keep a watch. The other three women were allegedly stabbed to death and the accused broke the cupboards and safe of the house and looted the cash and jewellery, he said. They escaped on foot around 4 am and distributed the robbed money and jewellery in a park near the GTB Hospital, the police said.

Each person received Rs 2 lakh of the looted amount and the jewellery was also distributed among them, they said. The police have seized a knife used in the killings and Rs 50,000 from the accused, the police said. The security guard did not have a good relationship with his family and used to visit them rarely. It was suspected that he might have hatched the plan since he was unsure about his future, they said. The police was also probing whether the security guard's wife was privy to the plan.

