Police prepare sketch to trace accused in road-rage incident near Kalyan



The sketch prepared by police

The Bazarpeth police have prepared a sketch of one of the three accused involved in a road-rage incident near Kalyan, in which a Nashik businessman was allegedly thrown off a bridge. mid-day had reported this (Bikers throw bizman to death off Bhiwandi bridge) yesterday.

Asad Sayed (53), a manager with Sadguru Property in Nashik, decided to accompany a colleague, Pawan Patil (42), and his friend, Jaywant Bhavsar to Dombivli on Thursday, because he was free. Bhavsar’s sister-in-law had delivered a baby recently, and he wanted to go to Dombivli to see her.

"I had brought my car, and then we met Sayed Sir, and told him about the trip. He was happy to join us, as he was free. We left at 3:30pm from Nashik and we left Dombivli at around 8:30pm," said Patil, who is the complainant in the case that is registered at Bazarpeth police station.

mid-day’s report of the incident

Biker cuts in front

Patil claimed they had their first argument at Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan (West), when two people on a motorcycle cut in front of him. "The biker yelled, "You can’t drive from left." I apologized and moved ahead. We had decided to have dinner at a dhaba on the Nashik highway, so accordingly we moved ahead," said Patil.



On reaching the Kongaon bridge near Durgadi Fort, they got caught up in traffic. Patil said two people came on an Activa and parked it in front of the car. A biker followed them. "He began talking to me. As soon as Sayed Sir opened the door, the other two pulled him out and started arguing with him. Before we could react, they started pushing and hitting him. He fell on a rock and then tumbled 10 feet below. We took him to Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan where he was declared brought dead due to head injuries," added Patil. He has helped the police prepare a sketch of the person who was talking to him.



Police speak

Dilip Suryavanshi, Senior Inspector, Bazarpeth police station, said, "The sketch has been circulated in the vicinity, and in Kalyan and Bhiwandi. The investigation is on."