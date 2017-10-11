The police on Wednesday said it has recovered the severed head of a man who was allegedly killed on October 2 in Gothni village.

The breakthrough came after the suspected killer was arrested along with his three accomplices on Tuesday.

Representational Pic

According to Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan, the deceased Rohit's head was recovered from a tubewell pit at Gothni village under Khurja police station.

His torso had been found by the police a day after his murder.

The accused, identified as Ravindra Pal, "confessed" during interrogation that he had severed the head of Rohit with a dragger after strangulatung him to death, the police said.

"On sustained interrogation the accused disclosed that on the day of murder he had seen Rohit with his sister in a compromising position in a sugarcane field," SP Ranjan said.

The accused and his three accomplices have been arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he added.

Earlier, the relatives of the deceased had gheraoed the Senior Supreintendent of Police demanding arrest of the accused in the case.