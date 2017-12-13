Police register four more offences in irrigation scam, NCP leaders implicated

The battle between the Sharad Pawar-led opposition and BJP took a dramatic turn in Nagpur yesterday, when the police registered four more offences in the irrigation scam, in which senior NCP leaders are allegedly involved

The battle between the Sharad Pawar-led opposition and BJP took a dramatic turn in Nagpur yesterday, when the police registered four more offences in the irrigation scam, in which senior NCP leaders are allegedly involved. The action apparently came as a counter to diffuse the agitation that saw Pawar give the clarion call for displacing the BJP from the Centre and state.



Sharad Pawar and other leaders at the massive rally which he addressed in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Pawar slammed PM Narendra Modi for not resolving the problems that the country is facing, and compromising national security by making wild allegations that former PM Manmohan Singh held parleys with Pakistan to ensure BJP's defeat in Gujarat. Immediately after Pawar's threat, the state police registered four more cases in the Vidarbha irrigations scam, in which then ministers of water resources from the NCP are allegedly involved.

Pawar's outburst

A fiery Pawar warned Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis against issuing threats to opposition parties. He addressed a massive rally on Tuesday at Nagpur where the winter session of the state legislature is being held. Pawar led a political agitation after 37 years, and the 'birthday boy', who underwent surgery on his toe a few days ago, attended it against medical advice. Pawar has decided to hit the government where it hurts most. He appealed to farmers to boycott paying government revenue, taxes, electricity bill and repaying loans.

'Fight till we bring in change'

"We have started this together and we need to continue the agitation till we bring in change," said the former union agriculture minister. He appealed to crisis-ridden farmers to show the BJP its place in coming elections. "Our PM has destroyed a tradition of not compromising national security for political benefit. It's sad that he has accused a leader like Manmohan Singh, who has impeccable credentials worldwide, a former vice-president of India, a former Army chief and foreign secretaries, of conniving with Pakistan to ensure BJP's defeat in Gujarat. Our PM has been deliberate in taking Pakistan's name to divert attention from simmering discontent against the BJP and his own failure," said Pawar.

Pawar challenged Modi and Fadnavis over their claims and welfare schemes that the UPA government executed. "Please read today's newspaper reports which say that our farmers achieved a record production during our regime. We solved problems. On the other hand, these BJP people only talk and do nothing," he said.

Revived love affair

The newfound love between the Congress and NCP was highlight of the event. The partners who ruled the state for 15 years and country for 10 years, broke up ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections. After a crushing defeat, the NCP was seen moving closer to BJP. At one point, Modi even said Pawar was his political guru. However, in recent times, NCP has been raising its voice against the BJP despite being under pressure in the wake of corruption inquiries against its leaders. What brought the NCP and Congress together is the discontent among farmers which both parties want to cash in.

White caps vs black caps

Another speaker, Congress leader, Mohan Prakash blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has headquarters in Nagpur, for dividing the nation in the name of religion. "This battle is between white caps (worn by Congress workers) and black caps (official headgear of RSS workers). Drive them away if you find these black caps in your villages or towns. They are out to destroy our nation," he said.

