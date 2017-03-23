Police reopen streets in east London after suspect package alert



Pedestrians pass through a police cordon on Whitehall in central London on March 23, 2017 the day after the March 22 terror attack in Westminster claimed at least three lives including that of police officer Keith Palmer. Pic/AFP



London: British police cordoned off streets in Shoreditch, east London, on Thursday and were investigating a suspect package, a day after an attack at the country's parliament killed three people and put the city on high alert. A police spokesman said shortly afterwards that the package had been declared not suspicious and the roads were returning to normal. "All stood down," he said.