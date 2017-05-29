Police trying to hush up case, says Jewar gang rape victim



One of the four women, who were allegedly gang-raped on the Jewar-Bulandshahr road off the Yamuna Expressway, has accused the police of trying to hush up the case and making false statements against the victims.

District Magistrtae B N Singh, SSP Love Kumar and Chief Medical Officer Dr Anurag Bhargava had in a joint press conference on Friday ruled out allegations of rape, citing preliminary medical examination reports.

The women on Saturday recorded their statement before the additional chief judicial magistrate. Sources said the four reiterated that they were raped.

The shocking incident had taken place on Thursday night when eight persons of a family were travelling to Bulandshahr to meet a relative at a hospital.

The women had alleged that a group of five criminals raped them at gunpoint in a field off the Yamuna Expressway and one of the four men travelling with them was shot dead when he objected to the sexual assault.

"It is disgusting that the police are trying to hush up the case and making false statements against us instead of arresting the culprits," one of the women said.

"What was the need for making the initial medical report public? Why would we lie? The police are insensitive," she said.