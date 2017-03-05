Policeman killed in J&K gunfight



Police and CRPF chasing away protesters throwing stones on them during a clash in Srinagar. Pic/PTI



Srinagar: One policeman was killed and three security personnel, including an army major, were injured on Sunday in a gunfight in Kashmir's Tral town.

Police said intermittent firing exchanges still continued even though the house which the militants had used as a fortified bunker was demolished.

Syed Javid Mujtaba Gillani, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) has refuted rumours that curfew had been imposed in Tral.

After the fierce gunfight started on Saturday evening, protesters clashed with the security personnel to disrupt the operation.

"As the security forces closed on the hiding militants, they came under heavy automatic gunfire which was returned, leading to a gunfight," a police officer said, adding that some top militants active in south Kashmir areas are among the trapped militants.