Policemen suspended for letting mob kill truck driver in Kalyan

Constables not only failed to stop the mob but also didn’t bother taking victim to hospital for nearly an hour

Days after a truck driver was hanged upside-down and beaten to death by some Nevali residents in full public view, Sanjay Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, zone III, Kalyan, suspended two constables, as they failed to stop the mob and even did not bother to take the victim to the hospital for nearly an hour.



Chandresh was beaten to death in full public view following a heated argument with a local shopkeeper

Viral video

Soon after the incident, which happened on October 25, a video went viral in which the constables were seen witnessing the incident, yet not taking any action to stop the assault.

The cops have been identified as S V Kachave and H N Garad. K G Kabdule, senior police inspector of Manpada police station confirmed the suspension.

Assault begins

On the day of the incident, truck driver Chandresh was passing from the area when he had a heated argument with a local shopkeeper.

"When Chandresh hit him with a broom, the shopkeeper started assaulting him. On being informed, when the constables reached the spot and tried to control the mob, suddenly the deceased snatched Kachave's walkie-talkie and bit his hand. When he tried to escape, the locals caught hold of him and hanged him upside-down from a pole. Thereafter, they beat him up badly. However, the cops somehow managed to rescue him," said a police officer.

On Monday night the Manpada police registered a murder case and arrested three people identified as Amit Patil, 30, Sagar Patil, 25, and Balaram Fharad, 36. All of them are currently in police custody.

