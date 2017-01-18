Poll: Donald Trump is the least popular incoming president in 40 years

Public split on if Trump is complying with federal ethics laws; majority wants­ him to release his tax returns



A topless Femen activist with a sign painted on her back raises her fist as she protests in front of the wax statue of US President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax Museum of Madrid on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Washington: After a tumultuous campaign and transition, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Friday as the least popular incoming president in at least four decades, but a majority of Americans nevertheless express optimism that he will be able to fulfil campaign pledges to boost the economy and deal with threats of terrorism, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Amid controversy and calls for additional investigations into possible Russian interference in the election, most Americans disapprove of Trump’s response to the hacking and other activities. But they are divided on the question of whether the president-elect has been too friendly toward Russia or taken the right approach in his public comments and posture.

On ethical matters, a bare majority say the steps Trump and his attorney outlined last week to turn over control of his sprawling business enterprise to his children create adequate separation while he serves as president. But the public is split almost evenly on whether he and his family are fully complying with federal ethics laws, and an overwhelming majority say he should release his federal tax returns, which he has long declined to do.

Trump tweeted recently about the divisions and anger that have marked the politics of the country and, noting that many Americans say little can be done to change it, declared in capital letters that “it will change.”