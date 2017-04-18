E-paper

Poll: What is your favourite heritage landmark in Mumbai?

On the occasion of International Day For Monuments and Sites, we list 5 iconic heritage landmarks in Mumbai in a poll for you to choose from... (Scroll below for the poll)

Flora Fountain
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST)
Elephanta Caves
Horniman Circle
Gateway of India
About International Day For Monuments and Sites
In order to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity and efforts required to conserve them, the the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed the day on 18 April 1982 and was approved by the General Assembly of UNESCO in 1983.

