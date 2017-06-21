Poll politics, NE militants behind Darjeeling violence: WB report



Members of the Gorkha community during a demonstration in Bangalore demanding a separate Gorkhaland . The indefinite bandh in the Darjeeling hills will continue until security forces are withdrawn, a GJM-sponsored all-party meeting decided yesterday. Pic/AFP

Forthcoming elections to the Hill Council and involvement of militants from the northeast have been listed by the West Bengal government among the reasons responsible for the recent violence and indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling.

According to sources in the Home Ministry, the West Bengal government’s report, received by it on June 17, stated these reasons among others as factors responsible for the violence in Darjeeling.

It said the unrest started after an agitation organised by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on June 5, led to blocking of the state highways. The situation started to worsen from June 8 onwards after three processions taken out by the GJM.

The report suggests that elections to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), that includes Darjeeling and other neighbouring areas, could be a reason behind the ongoing violence, they said. Bimal Gurung headed GJM dominates the GTA.