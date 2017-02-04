Polling ends in Goa, 83 percent turnout seen





Panaji: Polling for Goa's 40 assembly constituencies officially ended at 5 p.m. on Saturday by when 83 percent of the electorate exercised their franchise, officials said.

Poll officials here said that the voting is still on in some polling booths to accommodate people already in queues and the final percentage would be made available later Saturday.

Meanwhile, provisional figures released by the Chief Electoral Officer show 83 per cent voting recorded till 5 p.m.