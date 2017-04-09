Polling starts in Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly seat

New Delhi: Voting started at 8.00 a.m. on Sunday at 166 polling stations in Rajouri Garden assembly constituency to elect a representative for the seat.

Polling would continue until 6.00 p.m., as per the directive of the Election Commission. The results would be declared on April 13. The Rajouri Garden seat fell vacant as Aam Aadmi Party's Jarnail Singh resigned to contest the Punjab assembly polls.

In line with the EC directive, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) are being used at all the 166 polling stations.