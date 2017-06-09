E-paper

Polls predict UK PM Theresa May get mandate back

Theresa May and her husband Philip. Pic/AFPTheresa May and her husband Philip. Pic/AFP

Britons began voting on Thursday in a snap election predicted to give Prime Minister Theresa May a larger parliamentary majority, which she hopes will strengthen her hand in looming divorce talks with the European Union.

A final survey backed other opinion polls in the last 24 hours, suggesting that the Conservatives had widened their lead following a tricky campaign Most polling stations had increased security as they opened at 0600 GMT. May smiled but did not speak to media as she and her husband Philip voted in the village of Sonning on the River Thames in her Maidenhead constituency.

