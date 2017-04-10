Pony unable to walk as hooves remained untrimmed for 10 years

Poly's untrimmed hooves. PiCs/Animaux en Péril asbl VIA Facebook

An animal shelter in Belgium is in the news for playing fairy godmother to a neglected pony that hadn’t had her nails trimmed in over 10 years.

The Shetland pony, known as Poly, had hooves that had grown so long that they eventually became thick spirals, making it impossible for the animal to walk properly.

Poly after trimmed nails

According to The Dodo, "The pony and horse have a body index (condition of being overweight) of one in five, the last stage before death by undernutrition," the sanctuary wrote. "It is cachexia, or extreme leanness, that causes muscle wasting, the body literally self-consuming."

The pony weighs just about 154 pounds, 'the weight of a big dog.' Normally, Shetland ponies weigh about 450 pounds.

The good news is that after her nails were trimmed, Poly had a spring in her step once again.