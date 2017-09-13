Pooja Bhatt's tweet gets Mumbai Police to act against illegal parking in Bandra



Pooja Bhatt

The residents of Rebello Road in Bandra have Bollywood actress-turned-director Pooja Bhatt's tweet to thank, which prompted Mumbai Police to get illegally parked vehicles on the stretch cleared. Bhatt's tweet on Monday led to cops acting swiftly and clearing the road within a span of 24 hours.

Pooja Bhatt's tweet was in response to Nitesh Singhal, a local resident, who tweeted about several vehicles being parked on Rebello Road, which happens to be a no-parking zone.

Too many cars in no parking area on Rebello road esp the junction near kylemore. Can something be done for that? @PoojaB1972 — Nitesh Singhal (@singhal15) September 11, 2017

Thank you for bringing that up. Have been crying myself hoarse about the same. Year round problem. Cant be blamed on Bandra Fair congestion. https://t.co/bP76UeW7jQ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 11, 2017

Following this, the Mumbai North Central Discussion Forum (MNCDF), a social organisation, forwarded Pooja Bhatt's tweet to the Mumbai Police asking to send towing vans to the spot.

@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mtptraffic Pls send towing vans to toe illegally parked cars on Rebello rd,bandra. Anticipating prompt action — MNCDF (@MNCDFbombay) September 11, 2017

We have shared this with traffic branch.(Traffic helpline whatsapp no. 8454999999 ) — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 11, 2017

Without intent to offend, MNCDF has used this number many times. Its absolutely useless & always fails to give desired results. — MNCDF (@MNCDFbombay) September 11, 2017

After this Pooja Bhatt followed up with another tweet on the issue, which read, "I have called 100 & complained about illegal parking countless times. They assure me they will send someone but nothing happens." She also stated that the Bandra Fair is not be blamed for this.

The MNCDF replied to her tweeting, "If this is the case, We will draft a written complaint & post it to the Bandra traffic division & compel them to enforce the law."

Please check the attached image for reference of the action taken @MNCDFbombay pic.twitter.com/ViCBKypWMS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 11, 2017

The Mumbai Police later shared a snapshot of an empty Rebello Road, which the MNCDF reposted with a message expressing their gratitude in the swift action shown by the cops.

Thank you @MNCDFbombay for the feeling that we are not alone with our grievances. https://t.co/SeO2gPt3Ea — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 11, 2017

Pooja Bhatt replied back expressing her thanks to the MNCDF for bringing the matter the police's attention, which ensured a speedy resolution much to the delight of residents.

