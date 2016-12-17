Poonam Bhagat case: Bandra court under scanner for defying Bombay High Court order



Poonam Bhagat

In yet another twist in the Poonam Bhagat-Jaidev Shroff divorce saga, the Bombay High Court yesterday came down hard on the Bandra Magistrate Court for issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Poonam in direct violation of the stay order from the HC.

mid-day had reported earlier that Poonam was under the scanner after her estranged husband Jaidev accused her of trying to poison him. However, after the socialite pointed out several discrepancies in the investigation, the HC stayed the matter on December 13. However, just a day after that, the Bandra court issued a non-bailable warrant against Poonam. The bench ordered the HC Registrar (Judicial-I) to conduct an inquiry into the Bandra court's actions and submit a report by January 16.



mid-day's December 14 report on the High Court stay

The Justices were also upset with the officers of Khar police station and said they did not perform their duties properly, leading to the whole fiasco. "It is shocking how the whole proceeding is happening. Despite a fax sent by the Bombay High Court to the Bandra court asking for all the documents in the case, the court has issued an NBW. This needs an inquiry," said Justices Ranjit More and GS Kulkarni.

Senior counsel Amit Desai and Pranav Badheka, appearing for Poonam, told the bench that the 9th court in Bandra was originally handling the case, but since it was on holiday, the 32nd court took cognizance of the chargesheet. Later, the 32nd court also went on leave and some other court issued the NBW against Poonam. Desai also said that an inquiry should be carried out as to which officer from Khar is instructing the special public pleader Sandip Shinde in the case.

The HC finally stayed the entire matter yesterday, and said it had also got all documents in the case on Thursday. "It was the duty of the Khar police officers to bring it to the notice of Bombay High Court as well as the Bandra court about the proceedings in the two courts, but they seem to be failing in doing so," said Justice More.