Popular south Mumbai bar-cum-restaurant raided in late night encounter

Cops during the raid at White House Bar at Fort late last night. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Cops raided a popular bar cum restaurant, located near Hutamata Chowk in south Mumbai, around 10 pm yesterday, after receiving a tip-off about 'indecent behaviour' inside its premises.

Zone-1 cops raided White House restaurant and bar located at Fort. "We got a tip-off about indecent behavior by some dancers and patrons, so we raided the restaurant," an official said.

ACP Sunil Kewalkar and DCP Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma are supervising the investigation. A senior police inspector said, "There were 8 dancers inside. We took their details and sent them back home, but detained 8 patrons. They may be released on a bond, following whi­ch they will be produced in court."

One of the detained patrons said, "We were drinking inside when suddenly we heard sirens. We were kept waiting till 2 am."