Porn clip plays at Delhi's busiest Metro station, goes viral





New Delhi: As a video footage of a hard-core pornographic clip showing on a giant screen at the busy Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Delhi went viral on Saturday, the DMRC was left red-faced and looking for answers while some had a funny take on the whole situation.

Initially, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) claimed it was "unaware" of the clip that was run at the Metro station in the heart of the national capital, and put the onus on a private contractor entrusted with installing the screen meant for displaying advertisements.

The 25-second clip -- widely shared on social networks and shown on news channels by blurring the images -- shows the porn clip playing on the screen as commuters pass by in usual hurry though some are seen stopping to record it on their mobile phones.

"The DMRC is not aware of this clip. However, this LED screen was under commissioning and testing by a private contractor and the same is still under commissioning. The work is still not completed," Delhi Metro spokesperson Anuj Dayal said in a statement.

"We will check all the details of the testing and commissioning process of the contractor to establish whether any such clip was played and take adequate safeguards and action," he said. In another statement issued late in the evening, Dayal said that from preliminary investigation it was established that the incident occured around 5 p.m. on April 9.

"The LED TV (smart TV with multiple features) system was under commissioning and Wi-Fi port was accessible. Prima facie, as per CCTV footage, three men have run the porn clip through their mobile on this screen at Rajiv Chowk station. Attempts are being made to identify these men. CCTV footage is under examination to identify the culprits," he added.

"This sort of interference with the system will not be possible in future once the software is programmed and centrally controlled. In the interim, during the commissioning process itself, the contractor will be advised to ensure password protection," the Delhi Metro official added.

The incident attracted hilarious reactions on Twitter, with some targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Shri Kejriwal said: 'As a IIT Engineer I can tell you 10 ways hack EVM'. He proved it by hacking Rajiv Chowk station and played his fav(ourite) video," posted a user.

"Porn clip played on screens at Rajiv Chowk. Now if THIS doesn't get Delhiites to use public transport, nothing will," said another. "The video at Rajiv Chowk is nothing but personification of what Modi is doing to India," said another Twitter post. A similar incident took place at a bus stand in Kerela's Wayanad district in June 2015.