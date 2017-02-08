Portion of skywalk collapses in Dahisar, one injured

Mumbai: A senior citizen was seriously injured after a portion of a skywalk in suburban Dahisar collapsed, civic officials said today.

Sunil Kulkarni (65) received serious injuries in the collapse last night at Dahisar West. Bystanders immediately rushed him to nearby Silverline hospital where he is being treated, said an official from BMC Disaster Management Control Room.

According to the official, there were no other casualties in the incident. The 850 metre skywalk was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and thrown open for public in 2011.

When asked, a police officer attached to local MHB police station said, "We have taken cognizance of the matter, inquiring into it and will register the case if lapses are found."