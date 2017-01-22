Possibility of alliance with Congress almost over: SP leader Naresh Agarwa

SP leader Naresh Agarwal says rift over seat-sharing issue; Congress to decide if it wants to contest alone



SPâÂÂchief and UPâÂÂCM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: SP leader Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said the possibility of an alliance between the SP and Congress for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh was 'almost over'.

"CM had offered 100 seats to Congress, but they were insisting on 120 seats. They were told we have 234 sitting MLAs and that we cannot contest from anything less than 300 seats. But the Congress leaders said they cannot go ahead with the alliance under these conditions... the alliance is almost over," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress has final­ised the candida­tes for the first two phases of polls in case the alliance does not come through.