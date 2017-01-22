Possibility of alliance with Congress almost over: SP leader Naresh Agarwa

SP leader Naresh Agarwal says rift over seat-sharing issue; Congress to decide if it wants to contest alone
SPâÂÂchief and UPâÂÂCM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi
Lucknow: SP leader Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said the possibility of an alliance between the SP and Congress for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh was 'almost over'.
"CM had offered 100 seats to Congress, but they were insisting on 120 seats. They were told we have 234 sitting MLAs and that we cannot contest from anything less than 300 seats. But the Congress leaders said they cannot go ahead with the alliance under these conditions... the alliance is almost over," he said.
Meanwhile, Congress has finalised the candidates for the first two phases of polls in case the alliance does not come through.
Different takes
Naresh Agarwal, Senior Samajwadi Party leader
‘I will blame Congress for this rift. SPâÂÂhas made every effort to forge an alliance with Congress, but they have been very stubborn.’
Raj Babbar, Congress state president
‘There are no roadblocks in talks between SP and the Congress over the seat-sharing issue.’
Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state president
‘Whether the SP-Congress alliance in UPâÂÂhappens or not, it won’t affect BJP’s chances in UP.’
120
No. of seats Congress has demanded in UP
0 Comments