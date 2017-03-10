Possible threat to national security averted: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh credited the police of both MP and UP, for taking prompt action against the alleged terrorist in Lucknow for this; NIA to take up the investigation



Rajnath Singh speaks in the LokâÂÂSabha. Pics/PTI

New Delhi: A possible threat to national security was averted with the killing of the alleged terrorist in Lucknow and arrest of six others, Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha yesterday.

In a statement on Tuesday's blast on the Bhopal-Ujjain train in Madhya Pradesh and the subsequent anti-terror operations in that state as well as in Uttar Pradesh, he said NIA will carry out further investigations into the matter.

"Due to the prompt action taken by the police of both the states, a possible threat to national security was successfuly averted," Singh said.

He said while the Uttar Pradesh police shot dead suspected terrorist Mohammad Saifullah yesterday, six suspects have been arrested by cops in Madhya Pradesh and UP on terror charges.

Saifullah, suspected to be linked with Tuesday's train blast, was killed Wednesday morning in an encounter that lasted for about 12 hours on the outskirts of Lucknow.



UP DGP Javeed Ahmed comes out from the house where Saifullah was killed

Praise for father

The Home Minister showered praise on Saifullah's father Sartaj who has refused to take the body of his son. Sartaj has said that if his son "could not be loyal to the country, how can he be ours?"

"The government is proud of him and I am sure Parliament too is," Singh said as members thumped the desks in appreciation. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also described as "courageous" the stand of Sartaj. "A father has rejected a son for the sake of the nation...My salute. This shows there is no dearth of nationalist Muslims in India," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha told reporters.

More suspects held

Giving details of various cases registered following the blast which injured 10 people, Singh said the Madhya Pradesh police arrested three suspects in Hoshangabad in the state. Subsequently, the UP cops acted in the state following information provided by the accused and nabbed three persons, he said.