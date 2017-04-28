Post Sukma attack, CRPF to switch anti-Maoist strategies

New Delhi: The CRPF is set to overhaul its anti-Naxal operations in the south Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in the aftermath of one of the biggest attacks on the force in the state on Monday and a fresh offensive is expected to be launched soon.

Two days after the Monday attack, the Centre is reported to have asked security forces on the ground to go on an "all-out offensive" against the Maoists and "show results in the next few weeks." Acting Director General (DG) of the CRPF, Sudeep Lakhtakia said yesterday that the latest attack has "naturally called for the revision of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)" in the naxal-hit areas. He said the force has decided to undertake new measures as it will continue to secure the road construction work. "We have decided to change the strategy. While I cannot go into the details, I can tell you that we will undertake re-deployment of our forces and will also enhance the quantity and quality of special counter-insurgency operations," said Lakhtakia, a day after he visited the ambush site in Sukma’s Burkapal.

So, while half of the personnel will do road construction security and other similar tasks, the other half will do special counter-insurgency operations, the acting DG said. He said the new action plan of the force would be to effectively dominate the area.

28 No. of CRPF battalions in Chhattisgarh

1K No. of personnel in a regular CRPF battalion

10 No. of CRPF battalions in Bastar region