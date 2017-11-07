Power ministry forms committee to probe NTPC blast

The Ministry of Power on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) plant explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Unchahar.

The four-member committee will conduct the investigation under the guidance of P. D. Siwal, a member of Central Electricity Authority of India. At least 32 people were killed and more than hundred injured when an ash-pipe exploded due to pressure at the Feroze Gandhi Thermal Power Plant of NTPC in the Raebareli district on November 1.

Union Minister of State for Power R. K. Singh had earlier on Thursday declared Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of those killed in the mishap. The NTPC operates a 1550 Mega Watt power plant of Uttar Pradesh, which is named after Feroze Gandhi, the husband of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.