Pradyuman murder case: Hearing on bail plea of conductor adjourned till Nov. 20

The Gurugram Sessions Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of bus conductor Ashok in connection with the Pradyuman murder case till November 20.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to furnish a detailed reply before the court regarding the basis of Ashok's arrest in the case. The CBI was asked to submit their reply by 2 pm.

Representational Pic

However, CBI told the court that so far no incriminating details have been found in their investigation in connection with the involvement of Ashok.

In case any evidence comes forth during ongoing investigation, action will be taken, the CBI further said.

The lawyer appointed by Pradyuman family, Sushil Tekriwal, said, 'The CBI has clearly said that they were not yet giving a clean chit to anyone including Ashok.'

Last Friday, Ashok's bail application was moved in the court after the premier investigation agency gave a clean chit to the driver and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder of eight-year-old Pradyuman.

The class 2 student, Pradyuman, was found dead inside the school premises with his throat slit on September 8.