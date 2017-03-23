Pranab Mukherjee, Narendra Modi condemn London attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday denounced the terror attack outside British Parliament which claimed five lives.

"Shocked to hear of (the) terrorist attack in London; condolences to bereaved families and prayers for recovery of injured," the President tweeted.

He said India stood by the United Kingdom and "terrorism must be met through collective action by the international community".

Modi said: "Deeply saddened by the terror attack in London. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

"At this difficult moment, India stands with the UK in the fight against terrorism," he added, addressing British Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Wednesday, an attacker drove his vehicle and mowed down pedestrians on the iconic Westminster Bridge in the heart of London and another man knifed a policeman on the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

Police said about 40 people were injured in the attack.