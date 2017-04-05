Prashant Bhushan apologises, deletes controversial tweet

Prashant Bhushan
New Delhi: Lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan yesterday apologised for his controversial tweet that made a reference to Lord Krishna, admitting that it was "inappropriately" phrased.
Bhushan had made a reference to the Hindu deity while criticising the setting up of anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh, triggering outrage. He was booked by Lucknow Police for hurting religious sentiments.
Bhushan had earlier claimed that his tweet on the controversial anti-Romeo squads was being "distorted".
Tweet Talk
Prashant Bhushan:
I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads & Krishna was inappropriately phrased & unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologise & delete it (sic)
