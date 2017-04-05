Prashant Bhushan apologises, deletes controversial tweet



Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi: Lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan yesterday apologised for his controversial tweet that made a reference to Lord Krishna, admitting that it was "inappropriately" phrased.

Bhushan had made a reference to the Hindu deity while criticising the setting up of anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh, triggering outrage. He was booked by Lucknow Police for hurting religious sentiments.

Bhushan had earlier claimed that his tweet on the controversial anti-Romeo squads was being "distorted".