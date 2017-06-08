Pregnant woman, 2-year-old girl succumb to swine flu in Mumbai



Representational picture

A 32-year-old pregnant Dharavi-based woman breathed her last at Sion Hospital on May 29. She was administered H1N1 drug oseltamivir a day earlier. However, the report confirming her to be H1N1 positive reached a day after her death.

According to The Times of India, a 2-year-old swine flu-afflicted toddler admitted to Kasturba Hospital near Arthur Road Jail passed away on June 4. The Bhayander-based baby was hospitalised on June 1.

Over 1100 patients in Maharashtra have been tested positive for H1N1 virus also known as swine flu. The number of swine-flu afflicted people in Mumbai is currently at 97.

According to state government officials there have been 230 swine flu-related deaths so far. BMC officials say only four have died of swine flu in Mumbai.