Pregnant woman dies in Noida after being hit by car in parking area

A pregnant woman died and her husband was injured after they were hit by a car in a parking area near Sector 18 in Noida, a police official said on Monday. The incident happened around 9 pm last night, when the parking attendant was trying to park the car, the official said.



Representational picture

The attendant lost control over the wheel and hit Mansi (27) and Pratik. He then crashed the vehicle into an electric pole, the official added. The woman was declared dead by doctors at a hospital here and the man was stated to be critical. The attendant has been arrested.