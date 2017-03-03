Pregnant woman finds deep fried lizard with french fries at McDonald's

Lizard in fries. Pic/YouTube

A family outing at a McDonald's outlet in Kolkata turned out to be bitter after a pregnant woman was allegedly served deep fried lizard in a serving of fries.

Priyanka Moitra who had taken her daughter to a McDonald's outlet for a birthday treat ordered burgers and fries. She discovered the lizard while eating their food. She immediately felt sick and started vomitting. Worried about her health as she was pregnant, she reported the incident to the outlet manager.

"When I told the manager about the incident, he showed a careless attitude and left with just a sorry," Moitra later told the Times of India.

She then took a photograph of the dead reptile and filed a complaint at a nearby police station.

Priyanka's husband Sanjay Mitra, who is currently in Lucknow, told TOI, "I'm shocked! I'm concerned about my family's health. My wife is pregnant. How can McDonald's be so careless? As soon as I heard about the incident, I contacted Delhi and Kolkata's McDonald's office, but they didn't bother. There's been no apology, they just want us to send it to them for analysis."

"Moitra lodged a complaint on February 28 as she and her daughter allegedly found a dead lizard in their packet of French fries at the McDonald's outlet in an E.M. bypass-based shopping mall here. She also gave a picture of the contaminated food item," an officer from Phoolbagan police station said.

This is not the first time that an insect, rodent or reptile not meant for consumption has been found in a pre-prepared meal. Rahul Jambhulkar’s eagle eye averted a major disaster at a government-run boys’ hostel in Chembur last afternoon. The first-year mechanical engineering student, residing at Sant Eknath Boys’ Government Hostel, spotted a lizard in his lunch after taking a few morsels of it.