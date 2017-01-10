Preparations for the unrest were done beforehand: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti yesterday blamed Pakistan, and the separatists for derailing the dialogue process by shutting doors on the All Party Delegation, saying the preparations for the Valley unrest were done beforehand.

The preparations for the five-month long unrest in Kashmir were made in advance. Referring to the unrest, in the State Assembly, she said that it took place under a “well-planned conspiracy”. “Earlier they used the issue of separate Kashmiri Pandit Colony and then Sainik Colony to trigger the unrest but when they failed, this (Burhan Wani’s killing) provided them the trigger they wanted to instigate unrest,” Mehbooba said.

Yashwant team suggests talks

A Yashwant Sinha-led civil society panel has suggested "improving" the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and initiate talks with all stakeholders including separatist groups like Hurriyat Conference.