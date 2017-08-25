President, PM Modi greet countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

à¤Âà¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥Âà¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¯à¤¾! à¤Âà¤£à¥Âà¤¶ à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤¥à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­ à¤Â à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¥Âà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­à¤Âà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥¤ Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Kovind said in a tweet.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," the prime minister tweeted.