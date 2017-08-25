President, PM Modi greet countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Kovind said in a tweet.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," the prime minister tweeted.

