President, PM Modi greet countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017
"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Kovind said in a tweet.
"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," the prime minister tweeted.
