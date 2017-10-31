President, Vice President pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 142nd birth anniversary. Kovind remembered Patel as "India's Man of Iron, of Integrity and of Integration" in the tweet he posted after paying floral tribute at Patel Chowk here.

Naidu too, paid floral tribute to Patel, who is credited for the ensuring integration of the nation post Independence. Born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a small village in Gujarat, Patel became the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. He died on December 15, 1950.

Popularly known as the 'Iron Man' of India, Patel was conferred with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 for his services to the nation.