President Kovind says Constitution gave strong framework for democracy

The Constitution has provided a strong framework for democracy to flourish in the country and shows the way to fulfil the hopes of all sections, President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Monday.

The President, who inaugurated the International Ambedkar Conclave, said that B.R. Ambedkar attained senior public positions and acclaim on the basis of his extraordinary educational achievements though he faced deprivation and inequality.



Ram Nath Kovind

Ambedkar made unique contributions towards building a modern society in India, emphasising the struggle for social rights in public life, Kovind said at the conclave organised by the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians.

The President said the Constitution, of which Ambedkar is considered the chief architect, has given "the country's democracy a strong framework" and it is also flexible.

"The Constitution provides us the way to fulfil hopes of all sections of people in the world's largest democracy," he said.

The President emphasised the need for working within the purview of the Constitution and the rule of law.

He said Ambedkar had said that the success of any Constitution does not only depend on its content but on the people and political parties.