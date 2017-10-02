President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday inaugurated the Shirdi airport and flagged off the facility's first commercial flight to Mumbai.



The President's aircraft arrived at Shirdi airport from Delhi at 10.30 am after which he inaugurated the new structure and flagged off an Alliance Air flight, airport sources said. Kovind said the new airport would help pilgrims and visitors, besides triggering economic activities and creating jobs in the region.

Alliance Air will operate services to Shirdi from Mumbai and Hyderabad. Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju tweeted, "A new beginning. Alliance Air starts first flight to Mumbai from Shirdi new airport today. May Baba's blessings be with all."