Presidential debate at JNU ahead of students union polls

Independent candidate M D Farooque Alam stole the show in the JNUSU presidential debate with his witty speech and scathing attacks at students political outfits in the varsity for indulging in ideological wars.

Though he did mentioned any solutions for the existing issues faces by the students, Alam took turns and picked various students organisations for failing on various levels and attacked the left for ignoring the cause of differently-abled despite being in power for a long time.

"Left showed me a dream of Azadi, but later told I was wrong to dream about it. BAPSA played shakuni (spoilsport) in JNUSU movements. ABVP is known for its goon culture and imposition of nationalism," He said while appealing to a large section of students gathered for the debate to vote for him. The JNU Students Union elections will take place tomorrow.

The much-awaited debate, which takes place during the poll season, began at 9 PM yesterday and went on till 2 AM at the Jhelum Lawn with bands of various parties performing to keep the crowd's attention towards them.

BAPSA candidate Shabana Ali began the debate and attacked the united left outfits of being "fake" and "casteist" and for ignoring her outfit.

The ABVP, student wing of the BJP, was slammed by all the candidates for allegedly indulging in violence over the Najeeb issue. The candidates also hit out at its parent organisation RSS, accusing the saffron outfit of violence across the country in the name of cow protection and nationalism.

ABVP candidate Nidhi Tripati, however pointed out the "ineffectiveness" of the placement cell of the varsity and assured to bring it to life besides promising to bring sanitary pad vending machines and ensuring Gyenacologist visit everyday and metro feeder buses.

Congress-affiliated NSUI's candidate Vrishnika Singh promised to fight for unity, and a hospital in the campus. CPI leader D Raja's daughter Aparajitha Raja from AISF, which is not part of the Left alliance, spoke about global and national issues including Tamil Nadu farmers' protests in the capital and the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.

"The Left has united and it is a compromise in politics," Aparajitha said. AISA candidate Geeta P Kumari promised to keep fighting for Najeeb and other student-related issues.