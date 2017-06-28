Presidential poll is not about 'Dalit vs Dalit', says Meira Kumar



Meira Kumar will file her papers today. Pic/PTI

Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar yesterday said she would contest the election on the basis of ideology not caste, stressing that her plank would be destruction of the caste structure and protection of democratic values.

Kumar, who will contest against NDA's Ram Nath Kovind for the post of president, described the presidential poll as a "battle of ideologies" and not a "Dalit versus Dalit" fight as was being out made out by some.

The former Lok Sabha speaker is likely to start her campaign from June 30 from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat after scrutiny of her nomination. She will file her papers today in the presence of top opposition leaders.

Never was caste discussed in presidential contests.

She said, "But when Dalits contest, their caste is being discussed and their virtues become subordinate. So I can clearly see how society is thinking in 2017.

"I want that we should wrap caste and bury it deep inside the ground and our society should move forward."