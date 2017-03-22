Press Council pulls up Tata subsidiary, sends notice

Associate Building Co, TopsGrup directed to appear before media watchdog in the case of attack on photojournalists



Media persons during a silent protest after the assault. File Pic

The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued notice to the Associate Building Company, a Tata Sons subsidiary, and security agency TopsGrup to appear as respondents before the media watchdog in the case of assault on photojournalists outside Bombay House, Tatas' South Mumbai headquarters.

The PCI also reprimanded the MRA Marg police station for not including the role of Tata Group and its executives in the report submitted to it on the investigation carried out so far.

United they stand

The PCI has directed CEO of Associate Building Company FP Talati and MD of TopsGrup Shashi Dharan to appear on the next date of hearing.

While guards employed by TopsGrup were involved in the assault, Bombay House, for which security was being provided, is owned by the Tata subsidiary.

An inquiry committee of the media watchdog was hearing a complaint on March 14 by the Mumbai Press Club against the assault. The committee included PCI chairman justice CK Prasad, chief editor of the Statesman Ravindra Kumar, group editor of Dainik Bhaskar Group Prakash Dubey and Indian Journalists' Union (IJU) president SN Sinha.

IJU leader K Amarnath represented the unions, the Mumbai Press Club and the press photographers. He said the matter was serious as some photographers, especially mid-day's Atul Kamble, suffered injuries that may cripple their professional life forever.

The brutal story

On November 3 last year, for the face-off between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and the board, photographers had gathered outside Bombay House. After escorting Mistry inside the building, a posse of private guards, without provocation, turned their ire on the lensmen and assaulted several of them. Three of them — Kamble, Arijit Sen of Hindustan Times and SL Shantakumar of Times of India — were seriously injured and had to be admitted to St George's Hospital for treatment. Many had their equipment smashed.

The police registered FIRs against several security guards and arrested six of them. They were later released on bail.

Deposing before the PCI on March 14, Kamble had said he was pinned to the floor by the guards and kicked repeatedly. He had to have a corrective surgery at the Sports Med, a speciality clinic, wear a sling for a long time and has not been able to carry out his usual professional tasks. He continues to be under medical observation.

Kamble told the PCI panel that though he is reporting to work and carrying out back-end operations, he is not able to lift or operate a camera properly.

The PCI has adjourned hearings in the matter to its next sitting in Delhi in April.