Price to defend investments at US Senate hearing

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for health secretary was expected to face hard questions from a US Senate panel yesterday about his personal stock investments and proposals to dismantle Obamacare.

Representative Tom Price, a Georgia orthopaedic surgeon who has been in politics for more than 20 years, was chosen by Trump, to head an agency that manages scores of healthcare programmes. Price was likely to be approved for the post by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Wall Street Journal last month reported that Price had traded more than $300,000 worth of shares in health-related companies over the past four years while backing legislation that potentially could affect those companies’ stocks.

Price invested in biotech firm Amgen Inc, insurer Aetna Inc and drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Eli Lilly & Co and Pfizer Inc, the Journal said, citing stock trade filings that Price made with Congress.

Trump transition spokesman Phil Blando on Tuesday described as “demonstrably false” any allegations that Price introduced legislation for self-serving reasons.