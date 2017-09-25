Prime Minister, Goa CM praise school girl for her essay on 'Swachh Bharat'

Representational Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar have praised a class 9 student for her essay in which she suggested that every citizen should keep the area within a radius of 10 metres around their house clean.

Ravisha Kudtarkar, a student of Fatima Convent High School in Margaon, also wrote in the two-page essay that the government must ensure there were dustbins at suitable places.

"Only with widespread participation and commitment will the dream of Swachh Bharat be realised. Not just October 2 but everyday should be Gandhi Jayanti," Ravisha wrote. In her essay on 'How Can I make India Clean', Ravisha gave several suggestions in realising the cleanliness drive. The essay had been sent to Delhi as part of the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative.

"In her prize winning essay, Ravisha from Goa writes about what should be done for a @Swacchbharat. I compliment her for her work," Modi tweeted last evening. A copy of the essay was attached by the PM to his tweet. Chief Minister Parrikar today congratulated Ravisha on Twitter. "Congratulations Ravisha. Let your essay be the leading light for all Goans as we move towards a #SwachhGoa."

Ravisha suggested that every citizen should keep the area within a radius of 10 metres around his/her house clean, which will automatically make cities and villages "swachh". She also wrote that "cleanliness should be made our religion".