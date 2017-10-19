Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in the border town of Gurez to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers protecting the country's borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to jawans on the occasion of Diwali, at Gurez Valley , Jammu and Kashmir. Pic/PTI

Official reports said in summer capital Srinagar that the Prime Minister arrived at the Dawar Brigade headquarters of the Indian Army in Gurez border town on Thursday to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers protecting the Line of Control (LoC).



Sources here said the Prime Minister is also visiting the far-flung Tulial area near the LoC in Gurez sector to spend some time with the soldiers there.



A day ahead of Modi's visit, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat had visited the area on Wednesday to review the security situation in the Kashmir valley.



