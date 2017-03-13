E-paper

Prime Minister greets people on Holi

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greeting to the countrymen on the occasion of Holi, wishing the festival "spread joy and warmth everywhere".

"Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy and warmth everywhere," Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Holi to the people.

"Wishing you and your family a Happy Holi," the minister tweeted.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival in India, Pakistan and Nepal, also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love".

