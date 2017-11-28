Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Gujarat's son has no stains in his public life
Addressing a BJP rally in Bhuj town, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat was a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics
In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Assembly election is a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics. He was addressing a BJP rally in Kutch district's Bhuj town ahead of the first phase of the elections on December 9. He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.
BJP National President Amit Shah waves at a public meeting in Vagra assembly in Bharuch
"This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," he said. During his campaign in the state in the last few days, Gandhi had trained his guns at the Modi-led government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.
Rahul Gandhi wears a traditional dress during an election campaign in Dahod. Pics/PTI
Taking another dig at the opposition party, which is making all out efforts to dislodge the long-ruling BJP in Gujarat, Modi asked, "When our soldiers were standing eye-to-eye in Dokalam for 70 days, why were you hugging the Chineseambassador."
The Congress on Monday released its final list of 14 candidates on the last day of filing of nominations for the second phase of Gujarat polls, leaving two seats for allies and supporting dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting as an Independent from Vadgam. While the party has dropped four of its sitting MLAs, it has fielded OBC leader Alpesh Zala, in Radhanpur, which is a bastion of the Thakor community and currently held by the BJP.
BJP releases its final list
The BJP on Monday released its final list of 34 candidates on the last day of filing of nominations for the second phase of the Gujarat polls, dropping five MLAs, including a minister and former chief minister Anandiben Patel. Patel had earlier announced that she would not be contesting the elections.
The BJP has dropped minister Rohit Patel from Anand seat. The other MLAs who have not been given tickets are Nagarji Thakor from Radhanpur, R M Patel from Asarwa (SC) and Vinchhia Bhuria from Limkheda (ST).