Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Gujarat's son has no stains in his public life

Addressing a BJP rally in Bhuj town, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat was a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics

In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Assembly election is a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics. He was addressing a BJP rally in Kutch district's Bhuj town ahead of the first phase of the elections on December 9. He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.



BJP National President Amit Shah waves at a public meeting in Vagra assembly in Bharuch

"This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," he said. During his campaign in the state in the last few days, Gandhi had trained his guns at the Modi-led government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.



Rahul Gandhi wears a traditional dress during an election campaign in Dahod. Pics/PTI

Taking another dig at the opposition party, which is making all out efforts to dislodge the long-ruling BJP in Gujarat, Modi asked, "When our soldiers were standing eye-to-eye in Dokalam for 70 days, why were you hugging the Chineseambassador."