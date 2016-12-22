Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Varanasi, to inaugurate various projects



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday morning where he will lay the foundation stones of various projects.

In the wake of allegations levelled by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, all eyes will be on Modi as how he responds to the charges.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several projects and will also address the party workers.

"Will inaugurate a Trade Facilitation Centre and Crafts Museum and launch schemes and programmes of Ministry of Textiles during the Varanasi visit," Modi tweeted.

"There will also be an interaction with booth level BJP Karyakartas (workers) working in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat," PM said in another tweet.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital and a Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at the Banaras Hindu University campus.

"Foundation stone for a ESI super speciality hospital will also be laid. All these development works will greatly benefit the people of Varanasi," Modi said in another tweet.

Earleir on Wednesday, Gandhi while addressing a rally in Mehsana in Gujarat had alleged that Modi took huge bribes from two corporate houses when he was the Chief Minister of the state. He demanded an independent probe into the matter.

After Gandhi's Gujarat speech, the BJP denied the allegation against Modi, saying the Prime Minister was "as pure as the Ganga" river.