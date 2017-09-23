Prime Minister Narendra Modi says previous governments hated development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vadodara-Varanasi Mahamana Express in Varanasi. Pic/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday lashed out at previous governments, saying they seemed to hate development and "looted" public money to win elections.

Starting his two-day visit to Varanasi, Modi gifted schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore to his Lok Sabha constituency.

"Development is solution to all our problems. Previous governments seemed to hate development and looted public money to win elections," he said addressing a public meeting here.

The prime minister, who was speaking after inaugurating several development initiatives, said, "We not only launch but also complete projects."

He targeted previous governments, saying they were driven by political calculations, resulting in schemes being inaugurated but never seeing completion.

Asserting that his government's effort was to empower the poor, he said, "Our aim is to see that the dream of development is fulfilled and lives of poor changes and they get opportunities."

"No poor person wants to give their children their poverty in inheritance," Modi said. He said his government shares their dream and is working to realise it. "Our government has a dream to wipe out poverty," he said.

Rs 1k-cr
The worth of the schemes gifted by Narendra Modi to Varanasi

